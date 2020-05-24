CPA handles 3.19 lakh containers in 56 days of general holiday

ৃ

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has handled over 3,19,000 containers in 56 days of general holiday across the country during global epidemic of coronavirus (Covid-19), reports BSS.

At least 1,37,28,642 metric tons of goods including 87,398 metric tons onion, 8,275 metric tons ginger and 6,650 metric tons garlic have been handled at the country’s major seaport at the same time, the source added.A total of 22,98,424 metric tons of food products have been handled at the port in 56 days of public holidays across the country.

Besides, 86,912 metric tons of edible oil, sugar, gram, pulses, dates and other items imported on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan have also been handled during the period.

Enamul Karim, transport director of Chattogram port, told BSS that the port workers are trying to keep the import, export and supply chain normal during the crisis of the nation by braving the risk of coronavirus.

They have kept the operational activities active 24 hours a day during the time, he added.

As a result, there was no shortage of essential consumer goods during Ramadan, he said.

Meanwhile, a worker died of coronavirus. Some workers were found positive of coronavirus, he added.