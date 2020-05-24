Eskayef Pharma gets approval for marketing of Remdesvir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a renowned drug manufacturing company, has got approval for marketing of Remdesvir, an effective medicine for treating coronavirus or COVID-19 patients.

“We have given permission to Eskayef for marketing and distribution of the medicine. They can now distribute the drug for Covid-19 treatment to authorised government-run and private hospitals,” said Major General Mahbubur Rahman, director general of Directorate General of Drug Administration.Managing Director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited Simeen Hossain said Eskayef wants to serve the people of Bangladesh to tackle coronavirus.

“Eskayef is working to make the treatment for the virus readily available. It produced remdesivir with the same goal,” she added.

Mentionable, Eskayef’s formulation scientists started working on remdesivir from mid-March. The pharma completed all production processes in the first week of May. After necessary tests and procedures, the drug administration allowed it to be marketed from today.