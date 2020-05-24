Former AL lawmaker Haji Mokbul Hossain dies of COVID-19

Former lawmaker and Awami League leader Haji Mokbul Hossain has passed away after being infected with coronavirus or COVID-19.

The Awami League leader died at 9:00pm on Sunday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) while undergoing treatment, his private secretary Fazlur Rahman informed.

Mokbul, a Member of the Parliament from Dhanmondi-Mohammadpur constituency from 1996-2001, was a member of the Awami League Central Advisory Council.

Fazlur Rahman said, “He was tested for coronavirus positive. He was admitted in the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) three days ago.”

Mokbul was engaged in distributing relief materials in various places, including Munshiganj, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, he handed over financial assistances to Awami League leaders and workers at his residence in Mohammadpur in the capital on May 14. Later, he was infected with coronavirus.

His wife is also infected with COVID-19 and now undergoing treatment at Samorita Hospital, Fazlur added.

Mentionable, he is the owner of the Samorita Medical College and Hospital. He is also the owner of a number of insurance companies.

His son Ahsanul Islam Titu is an incumbent lawmaker of Tangail-6 from Awami League.