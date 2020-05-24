Trump golfs at his Virginia club amid the coronavirus pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking his first visit to one of his golf properties since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At Friday’s White House briefing, Dr Deborah Birx, a White House coronavirus task force official, said Americans should take this weekend to enjoy being outside, but they should do so with precautions.”So please as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside. You can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay 6 feet apart, but remember that that is your space and that’s a space that you need to protect and ensure that you’re social distanced for others,” Birx said.

Trump’s last golf outing was on March 8 when the President visited the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

By CNN’s count, Saturday’s outing marked Trump’s 357th visit to one of his properties and his 265th trips to one of his golf clubs during his presidency.

Trump had previously called into a PGA golf program on NBC and told the host that he missed the sport and hasn’t been able to play amid the pandemic because he’s been busy.

“I do miss it. I haven’t played really since this problem that we have started. I haven’t been able to play golf for a while, I’ve been very busy and I think it’s just one of those things,” Trump said Sunday.