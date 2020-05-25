COVID-19: 21 die in last 24 hrs in Bangladesh, 1975 new cases found

Bangladesh recorded more 21 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day as bringing the tally to 501.

Another 1,975 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections to 35,585.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Monday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 48 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 9,451 samples, she added.

Some 433 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 7,324 have returned to their homes after full recovery.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.