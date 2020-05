Bodies of two have been recovered while at least 30 other persons are still missing after a boat capsized in Jamuna River in Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj on Tuesday noon.

The boat was heading to Chauhali from Anayetpur when it capsized around 1:30 pm in the area.Rashedul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chauhali Police Station, confirmed the matter to media.

Police and fire service personnel are trying to rescue the “missing people”.