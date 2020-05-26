Cabinet sec, three chiefs, IGP meet President

Cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday separately paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the evening.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Abu Mozaffar Mohiuddin Mohammad Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mashiuzzaman Serniabat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed separately called on him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Press secretary Joynal said they conveyed the Eid greetings to the President during the meeting.

“They apprised the President of overall situation of the country regarding the COVID -19 (Coronavirus) outbreak,” he said.

They also highlighted their respective activities undertaken to face the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Highly appreciating the role of different quarters to tackle the prevailing crisis, President Hamid hoped that this initiative and joint-effort of all concerned would continue in the days to come to face any tough situation.

President Office’s Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-uz-Zaman and Press Secretary were,among others, present during the meeting.