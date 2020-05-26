Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim completes 15 years in international cricket. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman was inducted in international cricket back in 2005 in a Test match against England at the historic venue Lord’s.

Along with being the best wicketkeeper during his time, Mushfiqur also drew the attention of the cricket world with his superb batting. He is the only wicketkeeper-batsman in the world to have scored more than one double-century in Test cricket.As one of three Bangladeshi batsmen, Mushfiqur got 10 thousand international runs under his belt. He amassed 4413 runs in Test cricket and 6174 runs in ODIs at the average of 36.77 and 36.31 respectively. He smashed 14 centuries across the format, with the best knock in Test is 219* and 144 in ODIs.

In a recent Facebook Live with Tamim Iqbal, Mushfqiur said, “It was tremendous to play for the country for 15 years. It is obviously a matter to be proud of. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches for this fate. It would not have been possible without you all.”

Along with being one of the best performers of the national team, he led the Tigers in 94 international matches and won 26 of them.