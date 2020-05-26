Sreemangal municipality councilor dies of Covid-19

A councilor of Sreemangal municipality in Moulvibazar has died from Covid-19 today.

The deceased is Abdul Ahad, councilor of ward no-2.

Moulvibazar civil surgeon Dr Towhid Ahmed said, “The councilor breathed his last at his residence in the morning.”

The victim’s son Azad said, “My father was infected with coronavirus while working for people. To make the list for giving relief, he went to the houses of unemployed and poor people. He delivered food items to them. My father did not think about himself, rather he always thought about the welfare of people.”

“He had been suffering from fever for last 12 days. He had respiratory problem. He tested positive for the virus on Monday (May 25),” Azad added.