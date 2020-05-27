5 burnt to death in United Hospital fire

At least five patients were reportedly burned to death in a fire incident at the United Hospital in Gulshan-2 area of the capital on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

However, the identities of the deceased were not confirmed immediately as the hospital authorities do not disclose anything to the public.Meanwhile, Fire Service source said they reported fire alarm at 9:55 pm from the hospital situated at the end of Road No. 2 of Gulshan-2.

Being informed, three fire fighting units from Baridhara fire station rushed to the spot and started fighting to douse the fire, Kamrul Ahsan, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters told that .

The fire was brought under control around 10:05 pm after the hectic efforts of three fire fighting units who rushed the spot soon after been informed.

The fire service team was still working on the fire till the report was posted.

However, details of the damages not yet estimated, it will be known after receiving their report, Kamrul added.

Meanwhile, Dr Shagufa Anwar, Chief of Communication of United Hospital said that the fire ignited from an electric short circuit outside of the main building of the hospital, adding no smoke entered inside and everybody was safe there.She also said that the fire was brought under control within 10 to 12 minutes and all patients were taken back to safe place. Everything was under control, she assured earlier.