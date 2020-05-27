Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surge to 38,292; 22 more die

Bangladesh recorded more 22 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day bringing the tally to 544.

Another 1,541 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 38,292.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, currently serving as Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), disclosed the information in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 48 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 8,015 samples, she added.

Some 346 more coronavirus infected patients were released from various hospitals after making full recovery from the extremely infectious disease in the past 24 hours, she said, adding that a total of 7,915 have returned to their homes after full recovery.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.