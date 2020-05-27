Now Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ in animated series

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s popular film franchise, “Dabangg” is all set to get a run as an animated series.

The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films), and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh (played by Sonu Sood in the films), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Prajapatiji (played by the late Vinod Khanna).The animation studio Cosmos – Maya have been given the rights to produce the upcoming animated project.