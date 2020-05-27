UK coronavirus death toll rises by 412 to 37,460

The number of UK coronavirus fatalities has risen by 412 – with nearly half of the confirmed deaths happening outside hospitals.

The Department of Health today said the death toll since the start of the pandemic has risen to 37,460.

Today’s tragic figure is more than three times higher than yesterday’s rise of 134 – although officials had previously warned of a reporting lag because of the long Bank Holiday weekend.

It is also an increase on the death toll a week ago, when 363 fatalities linked to the disease were confirmed.

But it is a small decrease on the 494 announced two weeks ago, on May 13.

Earlier today health authorities confirmed a further 209 people have died from coronavirus in UK hospitals.

The increase consists of 183 hospital patients in England, 13 people in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and 11 hospital patients and care home residents in Wales.

In England patients were aged between 43 and 101, which two – aged 81 and 91 – having no known underlying health conditions.

A further 2,013 coronavirus cases were identified in the 24 hours up to 9am this morning.

This brings the total confirmed Covid-19 patients since the start of the pandemic to 267,240.

Authorities earlier provided a regional breakdown of the latest hospital deaths, with the highest number reported in the North West:

East of England – 38

London – 15

Midlands – 38

North East & Yorkshire – 24

North West – 44

South East – 17

South West – 7

Scotland – 13

Wales – 11 (including care home deaths)

Northern Ireland – 2

Yesterday the death count in the UK’s care homes, hospitals and wider community reached 37,048, although the Official for National Statistics estimated the real figure was actually more than 47,000.