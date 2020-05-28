Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund ‘Europe’s moment’

A recovery fund worth €750bn (£670bn; $825bn) has been proposed by the EU’s executive Commission to help the EU tackle an “unprecedented crisis”.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “this is Europe’s moment”.

The Commission has dubbed the plan Next Generation EU. Without the backing of all 27 EU member states, it cannot go ahead. But Germany and France have backed plans for the money to be raised on the capital markets.