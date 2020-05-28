Domestic flights to resume from June 1: CAAB

Domestic flights on Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur routes will resume in a limited scale from June 1, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced Thursday.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Mafidur Rahman said, “But the embargo on international flights will be in place until June 15″.

The announcement came a day after the government said it was not extending the ongoing general holidays, aimed at limiting transmission of coronavirus, beyond May 30.

It also issued a gazette notification on Thursday, allowing offices to operate in a limited scale.

Flight operations were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.