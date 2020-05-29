Ashraful blessed with a baby boy

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful and his wife Anika Taslima have been blessed with a baby boy on Friday afternoon.

Ashraful requested his fans and the countrymen to keep them in prayers.

“My wife Anika gave birth to a baby boy today at the Square Hospital, Dhaka. Both mother and baby are doing well. Please keep us in your prayers,” Ashraful told the media.

This is the second time the couple has been blessed with a baby. They also have a daughter.

Currently, all cricketing activities are on hold around the globe due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, the cricket authority of the country is working hard to find out a way to resume cricket as soon as possible.