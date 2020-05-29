Coronavirus: Bangladesh records highest 2,523 new cases in a day; 23 more die

Bangladesh on Friday saw another jump in coronavirus cases as 2,523 new patients tested positive in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 42,844.

During the period, 23 more people died from the fast spreading disease, taking the death tally to 582.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 49 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11,301 samples, she added.

Another 590 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 9,015.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.