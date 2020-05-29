M Morshed Khan flees to London by a chartered plane

Former Foreign Minister M Morshed Khan along with his wife Nasrin Khan left Dhaka for London by a chartered flight early Friday despite a restriction on his travel abroad.

The chartered flight left Dhaka to London at 1:15 am on Friday. The couple has a son who is now staying in London.Morshed Khan’s Personal Assistance Samir told the media, “Sir (Morshed) has an old-age illness. That’s why he left for London for a checkup. I don’t know anything else.”

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport director said Group Capt AHM Towhidul Ahsan said, “A chartered plane left Dhaka for UK carrying two passengers early Friday.”

Earlier on June 10 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) asked the immigration authorities to stop former foreign minister and BNP leader M Morshed Khan from leaving the country.

In a letter sent to the Special Superintendent of Immigration Police, the ACC stated that Morshed Khan had been trying to flee the country along with his family members and must be barred from doing so to ensure a fair investigation into the allegations brought against him.

Earlier on June 28, 2017, the corruption watchdog filed the case with Banani police station in the capital against 16 people, including Khan and his wife, on charges of embezzling over Tk 383 crore from AB Bank.