COVID-19: Sylhet div. closing in on 1000 infections

Some 905 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Sylhet division till Saturday according to sources at District Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS provides a district-wise breakdown of cases within the division, according to which more than half the infections were in the eponymous district of Sylhet (492) – indeed well over half. Habiganj trails in a distant 2nd, with 171. 144 in Sunamganj district, 171 in Habiganj and 98 in Moulvibazar district.

Some 101 people were admitted to the hospital in the four districts while 216 people—38 from Sylhet, 29 from Sunamganj, 32 from Habiganj and 2 from Moulvibazar—have recovered from the virus.

Currently, 433 people were taken under home quarantine in Sylhet district, 503 in Sunamganj, 190 in Habiganj and 360 in Moulvibazar districts.

A total of 17 people have died so far from coronavirus in the division. Of them, 13 died in Sylhet, one in Habiganj and three in Moulvibazar.

As the country is grappling with coronavirus with the surge in a number of confirmed cases, people are not getting any respite from Covid-19 as the country has reported 44,608 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the detection of 1764 new cases as of Saturday.

It also reported 28 more deaths till today, raising the death tally to 610.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from all the 64 districts of the country.