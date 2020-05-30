Health sector to get Tk 27,000 crore in upcoming budget

The local government division is going to get highest allocation for the eighth time in a row in the upcoming budget of 2020-21FY. The health sector will be in the fifth place, media report revealed this information on Saturday citing sources in the finance division.

According to sources concerned, the local government division is going to get Tk 36,103 crore in the upcoming budget, which is 1,860 crore taka or 5.43 percent more than the current fiscal year.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has already presented the outline of the upcoming budget of 2020-21FY along with the budget amendments to the budget of 2019-20FY to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It is learnt that AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget of 2020-21FY in the parliament on June 1. The finance minister presented the outline of the budget to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, where he talked about the budget of Tk 5 lakh 60 thousand crore.

Besides, he also talked about Tk 36, 103 crore for the budget allocation in the local government division. The defence ministry is in second place in terms of budget allocation. The education ministry is getting Tk 33,119 crore and which is third highest allocation. The fourth highest allocation is going to get the roads and highways department and the amount is Tk 29,442 crore.

The fifth highest allocation for the upcoming budget is for health sector. The expenditure has been estimated at Tk 27,850 crore. And which is 0.44 percent of the total GDP in the upcoming fiscal. After the health sector, the primary and mass education sector is getting Tk 24,937 crore.