Brazil overtakes France in coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil is now the world’s fourth-highest.

Brazil has now recorded 28,834 fatalities, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. It has the world’s second-highest number of confirmed infections.

It’s a sign of how the country has failed to get the virus under control despite dire warning signs from Europe and Asia.

It should be said however that Brazil’s population – at more than 200 million – is several times larger than those of the Western European countries.

Yet despite the steadily worsening situation in Brazil, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has continued to downplay the severity of the outbreak, opposing lockdowns instituted by state and city governments.