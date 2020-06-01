Former Health Minister Nasim hospitalised

Former Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim was admitted to a private hospital on Monday.

His samples were collected for coronavirus test, said Nasim’s son Tanvir Shakil.

A stalwart of the ruling party, in his present role he has been acting as the convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance built around the heft of AL.

Also an Awami League Presidium Member, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoly, Tanvir said.

Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,381 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 49,534. Twenty-two more people died from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 672.