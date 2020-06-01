Not more than 25pc of officers allowed to attend offices: Minister Farhad

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has informed that all government offices were asked to run activities with 25 percent of total officers by rotation.

The state minister came up with the disclosure after being connected in a video chat with a private television on Monday.

The public administration ministry has, meanwhile, asked all departments concerned to rotate their officers and staff to make sure only those essential to attend offices wearing masks.

‘We have asked all departments to make a rotation of employees for duties so that they could maintain the health safety for all,’ the minister told media.

He said that the ministers were asked to go to office only when it was essential.