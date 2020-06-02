Renowned urologist Dr Manzoor Rashid dies of COVID-19

Country’s renowned urologist Dr Manzoor Rashid Chowdhury has died after being infected with coronavirus or COVID-19.

He breathed his last at 11:00am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Anwar Khan Medical College and Hospital in the city, according to media report.

Dr Manzoor Rashid Chowdhury was a senior consultant of urology department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

It was learnt that Dr Manzoor Rashid was on ventilator for the last three days.

With the death of Manzoor Rashid, a total of 12 physicians have died after being infected with COVID-19 in the country.

On the other hand, four other doctors have also died with coronavirus-like symptoms.