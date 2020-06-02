Trade through Bhomra port resumes as lockdown lifted

After two months and 8 days, trade between India and Bangladesh resumed through Bhomra land port of Satkhira from Tuesday.

Import and export activities through this port were suspended due to lockdown of India and Bangladesh to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Arafat Hossain, president of the Bhomra C&F Agents Association, said all import-export activities between India and Bangladesh had been suspended since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, authorities of both countries decided to resume international trade through the Bhomra landport from today (Tuesday) in consultation with C&F officials and members and Deputy Commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal and Customs and Port Authority in Bhomra port.