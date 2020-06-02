UK coronavirus death toll rises by 324 to 39,369

Three hundred and twenty four more deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the death toll up to 39,369.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 1,613 to 277,985, said the Department of Health and Social Care.

The death toll includes people who died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 135,643 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,613 positive results. A total of 4,615,146 tests have been carried out.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that as of 22 May, 44,401 deaths involving the novel coronavirus had occurred in England and Wales and had been registered up to 30 May.

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland were published last week, showing 3,779 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to 24 May.

In Northern Ireland, 716 deaths involving the virus had been registered up to 27 May, according to data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, which was also published last week.

The ONS total is around 31 per cent higher than the Department of Health total, because ONS figures include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected cases, and are based on the date the deaths occurred.

The Department of Health figures are based on when deaths were reported and include deaths where a person has tested positive for coronavirus.