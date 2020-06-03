Chinese COVID-19 fighters team due in Dhaka on June 8

A team of Chinese medical experts, who have the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, is due in Bangladesh with a bunch of medical equipment on June 8.

The team is organised by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission.

In their 2-week stay in Bangladesh, the experts will visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss on the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.

As Bangladesh’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping, President of China, held a phone call conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 20.

In that talks between the top leaders of our two friendly nations, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing side by side with Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against COVID-10.

Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak here, said the Chinese Embassy today (Wednesday).

As one of the reflections of President Xi’s assurance to the reality, the team of Chinese medical experts, will come to Bangladesh on June 8.