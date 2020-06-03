Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 2695 cases, 37 deaths in 24hr

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total deaths toll to 746.

The country also reported record 2,695 new patients tested positive in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 55,140.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.

Another 470 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 11,590.

In the last 24 hours, 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,510 samples, she added.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.