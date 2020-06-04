Biman offers chartered domestic flight service

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is offering chartered domestic flight services due to passenger shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone will be able to charter Biman’s aircraft for roundtrip on seven domestic destinations from Friday for family trips, at a cost of Tk 3 to Tk 5 lakh depending on the distance, said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (Public relation) on Thursday.

There will be five-hour ground time from Dhaka to domestic destination.

“After five hours of ground time, additional charges will have to be paid,” she said.

Bangladesh resumed its domestic flight operation on June 1 on three domestic routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur after more than a two-month suspension amid the pandemic.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines was forced to cancel all of its flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to lack of passengers on the third day of resumption of regular flight operations.

Biman was supposed to operate 12 round flights on three routes on daily basis.