Indonesian embassy official dies,FM condoles death of her

Indonesian embassy official Siti Herwansyah died from fever this morning.

The administrative official of the embassy had fever for the last few days, but no cough or respiratory problems.As Siti’s condition deteriorated, she was moved to United Hospital, but was declared dead in less than an hour.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed deep condolence over the death of the Indonesian official and conveyed sympathies to her bereaved family member.

In a condolence message, the Foreign Minister conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

He also made a phone call to Rina. P Soemarno, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh, and assured of providing all out support from the Ministry.

Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rina P Soemarno thanked the Minister for inquiring about the death of Herwansyah.