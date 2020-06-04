Research book related to COVID-19 economy published

A research compilation book titled “Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Green Engineering” was published

forecasting some policy level issues related to the future economy of deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Lambert Academic Publication (LAP), Germany published the book edited by economist and entrepreneurial expert Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, said a press release.

The research work, started immediately after the detection of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, projects how ecosystem can bring benefit for the economy of Bangladesh to sustain in the long run with

competitiveness.

The book, originated by Entrepreneurial Economists Club of Dhaka School of Economics, published total sixteen articles which were contributed by national and international experts.

Muhammad Mahboob Ali said in these research articles not only the small and medium enterprises but also micro enterprises have been given special priority for the economy of post COVID-19 period.