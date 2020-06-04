US bars passenger flights from China

The US is barring passenger flights from China from 16 June, in the latest sign of tensions between the two economic giants.

The Department of Transportation said it is punishing Beijing for refusing to let US airlines resume flights to China as its pandemic subsides, BBC reported.

The Department of Transportation order applies to four airlines – Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines – which have continued to fly between the two countries during the pandemic, although at reduced levels.