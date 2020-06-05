BSMMU doctor dies from Covid-19

A physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has died after contracting the novel coronavirus infection.

Dr SAM Kibria passed away at around 1:00 am on Friday at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), hospital sources said.

He was the former chairman of Urology Department of the University.

On April 15, Bangladesh reported the first COVID-19 death of a physician, M Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor of medicine at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

At least 12 doctors died of the disease so far in the country.