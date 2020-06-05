Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 60,000; Death toll crosses 800

Bangladesh saw another spike in the number of coronavirus cases as the health authorities announced the detection of 2,828 new patients in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 60,391.

The country also reported 3o more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total deaths toll to 811.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.

Another 643 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 12,804.

In the last 24 hours, 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,088 samples, she added.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.