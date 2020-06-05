Ctg MP Mostafizur, 11 other members of his family infected with Covid-19

Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-16 (Banskhali upazila) constituency Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury and eleven members of his family have been infected with Covid-19.

Other members of his family who tested positive for cronavirus are his wife, three daughters, son in-law, grandchild, three domestic help and his personal secretary.

Confirming the news, A K M Mostafijur Rahman Russel, personal secretary of the MP, said the MP felt unwell with mild fever at the end of May. Later, he and his all family members tested for the virus and the test result came positive on May 2.

All the infected persons including the MP are in isolation and doing fine, he said.