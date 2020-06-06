Ex-SCC mayor Kamran tests Covid-19 positive

Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, former Sylhet City Corporation Mayor and former city Awami League president, has been infected with coronavirus.

His sample was tested in the PCR-lab of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Himangsu Lal Roy, deputy director of the hospital.

Seeking blessing for his father, Kamran’s son Dr Arman Ahmed Shiplu, said that his father’s sample was collected in the morning and they receive the result at night.

Kamran, also member of the party’s central committee, is now undergoing treatment at his house.

Earlier on May 27, his wife Asma Kamran tested coronavirus positive.