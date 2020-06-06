Former Home Minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised

Former Home Minister Advocate Sahara Khatun and presidium member of Awami League is undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital for several days.

She admitted in the hospital several days ago with fever, allergy and old age related complications, party sources said.

Office Secretary of Awami League Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed the matter to media on Saturday.

He said that the physical condition of Sahara Khatun is stable. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has enquired about her health. She might be in the hospital for more several days, Biplab Barua added.