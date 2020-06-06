New 300-bed corona hospital starts operation in Uttara

Another private hospital in the capital has been declared dedicated for corona patients from Saturday. The new hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients is the 300-bed Japan East-West Medical College Hospital at Uttara.

The hospital is formally inaugurated through online from the Ministry of Health on Saturday noon.

A PCR lab has already been set up in the hospital with an average capacity of testing 1,080 samples in a day.

The Managing Director of the hospital Dr Moajjem Hossen said the corona patients will be provided with the best services.

The hospital is being established and conducted by the joint venture of Bangladesh East-West Medical College Hospital, Japan Green Hospital Supply and Japan International Co-operation agency, JAICA.