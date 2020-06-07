Corona infected ex-Sylhet city mayor Kamran being shifted to Dhaka by helicopter

Coronavirus infected former Sylhet City Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran is being shifted to Dhaka for better treatment by a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force on Sunday afternoon, ISPR sources said.

Earlier in the day, he was put in ventilation support at the Shaheed Dr Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet.

RMO Dr Sushanto Kumar Mohapatro of the hospital informed that the condition of the former mayor deteriorated today (Sunday) as his respiratory system is not functioning properly.

Earlier on June 5, Kamran, also the central Awami League member, tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He was admitted to hospital on Saturday with high fever and vomiting.