Coronavirus Update: UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 77 to 40,542

The UK death toll from coronavirus has risen by 77 to 40,542 – the lowest daily increase since lockdown began on 23 March.
It is also the first time the number of recorded deaths has fallen below 100 over the same period, according to government statistics.
However reporting of deaths is regularly lower on weekends and the statistics do not include all deaths involving Covid- 19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.
Mr Hancock denied the government had been slow to bring in the restrictions, insisting: “We took the right decisions at the right time.”
On Sunday both Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths. It was the first time the Scottish death toll has remained unchanged since its lockdown began.
A total of 2,415 patients have died in Scotland and 537 have died in Northern Ireland.
Wales reported five more deaths, bringing its total to 1,398.
Across the UK a further 1,326 people tested positive for coronavirus, after 142,123 tests were carried out on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
As of 9am on Sunday there had been 5,581,073 tests overall, with a total of 286,194 people testing positive.
The DHSC did not provide a figure for the number of people tested over the last 24 hour period. It claims the measure has been paused to “ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.