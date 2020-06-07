Coronavirus Update: UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 77 to 40,542

The UK death toll from coronavirus has risen by 77 to 40,542 – the lowest daily increase since lockdown began on 23 March.

It is also the first time the number of recorded deaths has fallen below 100 over the same period, according to government statistics.

However reporting of deaths is regularly lower on weekends and the statistics do not include all deaths involving Covid- 19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.

The latest figures were released as health secretary Matt Hancock clashed with a leading scientist who said that timing of the lockdown ” cost lives” and that “relaxing” now would risk a second peak.

Mr Hancock denied the government had been slow to bring in the restrictions, insisting: “We took the right decisions at the right time.”

On Sunday both Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths. It was the first time the Scottish death toll has remained unchanged since its lockdown began.

A total of 2,415 patients have died in Scotland and 537 have died in Northern Ireland.

Wales reported five more deaths, bringing its total to 1,398.

Across the UK a further 1,326 people tested positive for coronavirus, after 142,123 tests were carried out on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).