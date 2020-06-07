Laxmipur-2 MP Papul not detained in Kuwait: Wife MP Salina Islam

Don't Miss
“My husband has not been detained in any case. The government of Kuwait, as per the rules of the country, called him to its respective government department or CID for discussion about his business,” Salina, an MP from reserved seat 349, said.

She called upon all to refrain from spreading wrong information in this connection without any confirmation from the embassy concerned.