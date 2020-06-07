Laxmipur-2 MP Papul not detained in Kuwait: Wife MP Salina Islam

“My husband has not been detained in any case. The government of Kuwait, as per the rules of the country, called him to its respective government department or CID for discussion about his business,” Salina, an MP from reserved seat 349, said.
MP Salina Islam (reserved woman seat), also wife of MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul of Laxmipur-2, has claimed that the information published in different media about her husband’s detention in Kuwait is not correct.
She called upon all to refrain from spreading wrong information in this connection without any confirmation from the embassy concerned.