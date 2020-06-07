US unemployment sees surprise improvement in May

The US labour market improved unexpectedly in May raising hopes that economic damage tied to the pandemic will be less harmful than feared.

The unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April, as businesses started hiring again.

Firms in the food, construction and health care sectors took on staff, BBC reported.

In total, employers added 2.5 million jobs, with the education and retail sectors also recruiting.

It came as US states started rolling back some of the tough measures put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

As businesses start reopening, firms are beginning to rehire their employees.