CID files case against ‘casino Khaled’ for laundering Tk 8.5cr

A case has been filed against expelled Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan and his other associates for laundering at least Tk 8.5 crore in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Ibrahim Hossain, an inspector of (organised crime) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), filed the case under Money Laundering Prevention Act with Motijheel Police Station on Sunday.

The said amount was sent illegally in different accounts in the three countries till December 31 last year, CID mentioned while filing the case.

Khaled’s associates–Aiyub Rahman, Abu Younus and DeenMajumder and some unnamed persons — have been made accused in the case. They allegedly helped Khaled in money laundering.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 arrested the former Jubo League leader from his Gulshan residence on the evening of September 18, 2019, for allegedly running an illegal casino in the city’s Fakirerpool area.

The elite force also seized illegal weapons, Yaba tablets and huge cash from his residence. RAB handed him over to Gulshan Police Station September 19.

After his arrest, he was expelled from the party.