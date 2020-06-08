Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 42 more deaths, 2735 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has witnessed the highest single day of Covid-19 deaths with 42 more people dying of the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figure, the number of total fatalities so far rose to 930.

Alongside the death record, the country also logged 2,735 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,504.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,944 samples, she added.

Another 657 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 14,560.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.