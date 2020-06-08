Coronavirus Update: Only 55 UK deaths in last 24 hours

A further 55 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK, the lowest increase since lockdown began.

In all settings including hospitals, care homes and the community 40,597 people have now lost their lives having caught the coronavirus.

The daily increase is less than 100 for the second day running, although a weekend reporting lag means numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

When lockdown began on March 23 there were 74 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the UK.

Today a further 1,205 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of infected to 40,597.

Confusingly the number of additional coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals rose by more than the figure across all settings, due to previous days’ deaths being included in that total.

A further 62 people died of Covid-19 in UK hospitals, with no fatalities in Northern Ireland or Scotland.

In UK hospital settings 31,842 people have now died of Covid-19.

In England a further 59 people died, bringing the total number of hospital Covid-19 deaths there to 27,489.

For the first time since the pandemic began yesterday Scotland recorded no new coronavirus deaths.

Today no further deaths were logged for a second day in a row, meaning the death toll in Scotland remains at 2,415.

In Wales 1,401 people have died, up three from yesterday.

The total number of people who have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland remains the same as it did yesterday at 537.

As of today Brits were more afforded more freedoms as the coronavirus lockdown continued to be eased.

One major change that is set to take effect is the opening of dentists in England.

Dentists have been told they can begin taking appointments and open their doors to patients again.

Although dentists were permitted to perform emergency treatment during the lockdown, everyday appointments for fillings and crowns were cancelled to stop the spread of the virus.

Another well publicised change to lockdown rules taking effect tomorrow is a new two week quarantine for people entering the UK from abroad.

From today travellers arriving in England will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival, as part of measures in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The temporary measure will see tens of thousands of new arrivals to placed in quarantine, although the measures have been criticised for causing disruption to the travel and aviation industry.

Some local authorities across the UK are reintroducing parking charges from June 8, after weeks of them being suspended.

Liverpool City Council, for example, put a suspension in place for 12 weeks, from March 23, on parking charges in the city centre.

However, visiting people in their homes is still not allowed.