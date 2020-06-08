Nasim in unconscious condition, next decision this afternoon

The physical condition of the ruling Awami League lawmaker Mohammad Nasim, who suffered a stroke after being tested positive for coronavirus, is unchanged and still remains in ‘deep coma’ as on Monday.

He is in unconscious condition. There is no change, he is in ‘coma’, family members said adding that the medical team will take next decision on this afternoon.

Vice Chancellor and Neurosurgeon Professor of Neurosurgery Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Kanak Kanti Barua is leading a five-member medical team that was formed on Saturday for better treatment of Nasim, also the spokesperson on 14-party alliance.

Nasim, also a former health minister, was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli in the capital after he felt unwell.

Later, he tested positive for coronavirus. Then he suffered a stroke.

Nasim went into a “deep coma” as his condition deteriorated further.

Nasim’s son, Tanvir Shakil Joy, a former AL lawmaker, told the media on Friday that his father underwent a successful surgery after suffering a stroke.