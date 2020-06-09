Efforts on to send Nasim abroad for treatment as he tests negative for coronavirus

Former Health Minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim, who is now receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital, has been tested negative for coronavirus in his second test.

Now efforts are going on to send him abroad for advanced treatment, said Awami League’s office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua while talking to journalist on Tuesday, says media report.

The health condition of the Awami League presidium member, however, has remained unchanged, said Biplab.

Earlier on Monday, Biplab Barua informed that if the result of Mohammed Nasim’s coronavirus test report is found negative, he might be sent abroad for better treatment.

The former health minister suffered a stroke in the early hours of Friday after contracting the coronavirus. Later, he underwent a surgery on emergency basis. After his operation, the physicians kept him under 48-hour observation.

Later on Saturday, a five-member team was formed as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The board analysed his health condition in a meeting. Later decision was taken to keep him under 72-hour observation.