Mayor of Tower Hamlets comments on the council’s response to coronavirus pandemic

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on the lives of everyone in Tower Hamlets. As a result, we have had to change the way we deliver our services and find new ways of working to meet the needs of our residents during the pandemic.

“We have worked hard to provide extra support and vital services to our residents, including delivering food and medication to vulnerable people and supporting businesses with grants. We continue support mobile testing in the borough for those who need it and are eligible and have distributed thousands of items of personal protective equipment.

“As lockdown restrictions begin to be lifted, we will be working to understand the changing needs of our community so we can continue to support them to recover from the pandemic. We hope to learn from these experiences and use them to shape future work.

“I am proud of the resilience, commitment and hard work shown by our staff and the community during the pandemic. Strong partnerships with organisations, such as Volunteer Centre Tower Hamlets have been key to our response and helping us to support those in need.”