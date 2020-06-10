31st span of Padma Bridge installed making over 4.5km visible

Over 4.5 kilometers of the multipurpose Padma bridge have become visible as the 31st span was installed on Wednesday.

“The 31st span bearing 5-A number was installed on 25 and 26 pillars of the Padma bridge as the last span on the Jajira side, that will make visible 4650 meters or more than 4.5 kilometers of its main structure,” said the officials familiar with the project.

After installation of 31st span, only ten spans will remain left to be installed on the Mawa side which would be easier to install during the rainy season, said the officials.

The installation of the 31st span is critical compared to other spans of the bridge, they said, adding that bridge construction concern Major Bridge Engineering Company preferred to install the span by on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 30th span was installed on 26 and 27 no pillars of the bridge on May 31.

As of April 30, the progress of the Padma bridge is 87 percent while the progress of river administration stood at 71 percent and the overall work of the bridge has been done 79 percent, concerned sources added.

2,959 railway slabs and 2,917 roadway slabs will be installed on the bridge.

At present, 1,105 railway slabs and 630 roadway slabs have been installed so far, sources said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Assistant Manager Md Faisal told BSS that all types of vessels’ movement including the ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalia and Shimulia-MajhiKandi and river routes started operating at around 5.45 pm today which remained stopped for installing 31st span.

Once operational, the Padma Bridge will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the country’s GDP by 1.2 percent, according to experts.

The 6.15km long two-storied bridge is being constructed with steel and concrete. The main bridge is being built by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited.