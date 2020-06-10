Sylhet drug syndicate changes tactics, sells phensidyl through home delivery

Two drug dealers were arrested with 412 bottles of the contraband drug phensidyl and sent to jail

Police have recently arrested two drug dealers who revealed implicit details about changing tactics to run their drug empire amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The arrestees, Jalal Ahmed, 32, and Kalam, 42, –who were arrested with 412 bottles of the contraband drug phensidyl stored in their two microbuses on early morning Wednesday– said they sell the drugs through home delivery services to their customers amid the coronavirus lockdown, police confirmed.

“The drug dealers have confessed to storing the drugs in their microbuses and to delivering them as per customers’ requests in different areas of the city,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zedan Al Musa.

“We made a drive to a parking lot of the area and challenged the driver of the vehicles. When he fled from the spot, we arrested the two and recovered a huge load of the drug from their possession,” said the officer describing the incident.

“A case has been filed by police with Shahporan police station and the arrestees were sent to jail through the court,” said Sub-inspector Mahabur Alam Mandal of the police station.